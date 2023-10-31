Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$10.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$612.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.