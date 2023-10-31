Royal Bank of Canada Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $92.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.