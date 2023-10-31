RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.72 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $113.72 million and $7,799.99 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $34,115.00 or 0.99591875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,520.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00202812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.00711178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00500455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00143663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,333.5461837 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 34,115 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,799.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

