Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sabre stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 129,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,500. Sabre has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

