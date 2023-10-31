Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 8146682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.70.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

