Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 8146682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.