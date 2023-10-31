Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schrödinger Stock Down 0.1 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

