Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHG opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.