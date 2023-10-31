Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,180. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

