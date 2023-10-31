Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

