Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.82.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

