Seascape Capital Management Acquires 82 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

