Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 555 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $407.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

