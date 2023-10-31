Seascape Capital Management Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 2.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 94.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,587,000 after acquiring an additional 696,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 57.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 553.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $86.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

