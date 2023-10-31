Seascape Capital Management Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $561.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

