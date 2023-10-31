Seascape Capital Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.18 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

