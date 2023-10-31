Seascape Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.