Seascape Capital Management Has $2.62 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,256.96.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,788.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,771.32 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,031.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,860.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

