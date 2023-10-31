Seascape Capital Management Has $3.65 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Shares of AON opened at $308.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $274.34 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

