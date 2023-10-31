Seascape Capital Management Has $649,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

