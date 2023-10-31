Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,428 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 12.47% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 640,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 270,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 175,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

