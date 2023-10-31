Seascape Capital Management Makes New $108,000 Investment in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESBA. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth $126,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.