Seascape Capital Management Makes New $108,000 Investment in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESBA. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth $126,000.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
