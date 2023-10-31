Seascape Capital Management Purchases 143 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CE opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

