Seascape Capital Management Purchases 82 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.