Seascape Capital Management Purchases 87 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $164.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

