Seascape Capital Management Sells 2,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

