Seascape Capital Management Sells 59 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $196.13 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

