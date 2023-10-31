Seascape Capital Management Sells 93 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AME opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

