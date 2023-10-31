Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Declines By 12.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Trading Down 1.7 %

AMPG opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmpliTech Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmpliTech Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

