Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Declines By 12.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AmpliTech Group Trading Down 1.7 %
AMPG opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.