Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 9.5%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Get Centamin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 147 ($1.79) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.