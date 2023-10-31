Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 6.2%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

HERXF stock remained flat at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.