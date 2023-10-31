Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $34.31

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $39.40. Shutterstock shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 230,113 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,436,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $16,299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

