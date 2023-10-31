Sientra’s (SIEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIEN opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

