Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $19.72 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,775,000 after buying an additional 393,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,994 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,204,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 165.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 470,329 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,031,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

