SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITC

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 735,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.