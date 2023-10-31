SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.99

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1082742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,417,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

