SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 5.6% After Strong Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 8,945,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,157,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

