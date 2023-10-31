SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

