SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.