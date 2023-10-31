Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,680,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,852,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.