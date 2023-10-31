Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

