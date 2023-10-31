SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of SSNC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 108,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

