St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($13.97) to GBX 1,063 ($12.94) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised St. James’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.25) to GBX 1,300 ($15.82) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,305.75.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

About St. James’s Place

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.