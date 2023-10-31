Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 585.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

