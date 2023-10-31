StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

