StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

