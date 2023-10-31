StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

