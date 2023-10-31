StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

