StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Veritiv Stock Up 0.1 %
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
Veritiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
