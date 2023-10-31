StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
