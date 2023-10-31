StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

