StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

