StockNews.com Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

NYSE BHLB opened at $19.60 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

